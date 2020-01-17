January 17, 2020 | 10:08am

President Trump’s protection workforce in his impeachment trial will embrace Whitewater prosecutors Kenneth Starr and Robert Ray, in line with studies.

Additionally representing him will likely be constitutional lawyer Alan Dershowitz, in line with CNN.

The three seasoned attorneys are anticipated to affix a authorized workforce headed by White Home counsel Pat Cipollone and outdoors legal professional Jay Sekulow, the community reported.