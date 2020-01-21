January 21, 2020 | 10:52am | Up to date January 21, 2020 | 10:56am

President Trump on Tuesday dismissed the “perennial prophets of doom” on local weather change to an viewers that included Swedish activist Greta Thunberg on the World Financial Discussion board in Davos, Switzerland.

The president mentioned he was a “big believer in the environment,” however lashed out at what he mentioned have been “perennial prophets of doom and their predictions of the apocalypse.”

Trump didn’t explicitly cite local weather change as he lashed out at “alarmists” in his remarks, which stood in marked distinction to the 17-year-old’s renewed name to “start listening to the science” on the topic.

The world, she mentioned Tuesday, must “treat this crisis with the importance it deserves.”

“We need to start listening to the science, and treat this crisis with the importance it deserves,” Thunberg mentioned, simply as Trump was arriving in Davos.

The president has pulled the US out of the Paris accord to restrict local weather change and has traded barbs with Thunberg on social media.

“Without treating it as a real crisis we cannot solve it,” Thunberg mentioned, including that it was time to cease burning fossil fuels instantly, not many years from now.

The Swedish teen shot to fame by staging a daily strike at her college, sparking a worldwide motion that ultimately earned her Time Journal’s award because the 2019 Individual of the 12 months.

Final yr, she advised leaders gathered in Davos that they need to “panic” about local weather change.

Talking within the afternoon, Thunberg brushed apart Trump’s announcement that the US would be part of the discussion board’s initiative to plant 1 trillion bushes the world over to assist seize carbon dioxide from Earth’s environment.

“Planting trees is good of course but it’s nowhere near enough,” Thunberg mentioned. “It cannot replace mitigation,” she added, referring to efforts to drastically reduce emissions within the close to time period.

With Submit wires