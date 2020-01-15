January 15, 2020 | 9:36am

The Trump administration is ending its months-long maintain of greater than $eight billion in catastrophe help reduction for Puerto Rico, in keeping with a report.

The Division of Housing and City Improvement will enable the US territory to entry the $eight.2 billion as soon as the company publishes a Federal Register discover on the way it plans to distribute the funds, in keeping with Politico.

HUD has been licensed to manage almost $20 billion to the island’s hurricane reduction efforts by means of its Neighborhood Improvement Block Grant.

The cash is meant to assist Puerto Rico reply to Hurricanes Irma and Maria, which devastated the island in 2017. Thus far, it has solely acquired $1.5 billion, Politico reported.

In September, HUD blew the deadline to publish the funding discover, saying it had to make sure that monetary safeguards have been put in place amid the current political unrest on the island.

“Now that a full financial monitoring team is assembled and active, we can move forward with confidence that these disaster recovery funds will reach those who need them the most,” a HUD official advised Politico.

Puerto Rico Resident Commissioner Jennifer Gonzalez mentioned in an announcement to the information outlet that the cash is required “now more than ever after the earthquakes.”

“It’s the best news in months,” she mentioned, including that she had mentioned the matter with President Trump.

Final week, Home Speaker Nancy Pelosi referred to as on the administration to “cease and desist that illegal activity,” referring to the maintain on the funds.