Trump envoy in heated No10 row over Huawei 5G deal

By Harry Cole and Abul Taher for The Mail on Sunday

Printed: 19:36 EST, 18 January 2020 | Up to date: 20:09 EST, 18 January 2020

Donald Trump’s London envoy left onlookers shocked after a heated row about Huawei spilled out into the foyer of 10 Downing Avenue.

Shocked guests arriving via the well-known black door noticed billionaire US ambassador Woody Johnson locked in a ‘passionate and highly charged’ dialogue with British officers.

Boris Johnson’s workforce have been left livid after a White Home delegation flew to London to warn Britain to not let the controversial Chinese language tech big provide high-speed 5G web infrastructure amid espionage fears.

US Ambassador Woody Johnson, pictured, was concerned with a heated dialogue with Whitehall officers at Downing Avenue over British authorities plans to outsource a lot of the nation’s deliberate 5G cell phone community to Chinese language know-how agency Huawei

Chinese language know-how agency Huawei is the entrance runner to obtain the contract to construct Britain’s excessive velocity 5G cell phone community regardless of fears over the agency’s hyperlinks to the Beijing authorities

Mr Trump has warned Britain that intelligence sharing can be put in danger if Mr Johnson gave the inexperienced gentle for Huawei at a crunch assembly of his Nationwide Safety Council this month.

However Mr Johnson has additionally been informed that his manifesto dedication for superfast broadband for all by 2025 will probably be in tatters with out Huawei, as a result of no different business firm has its technical benefit. A Whitehall supply mentioned: ‘It’s Huawei or the freeway earlier than 2025.’

Yesterday Authorities officers hit again on the US strain, saying ‘we are very unimpressed by what they have been doing’.

A senior Authorities supply accused the US of ‘repeatedly telling us what not to do but have no US solution to offer from Silicon Valley or anywhere else. We’ve requested on a number of events and all that’s come again is silence or shake of the top.’

The Mail on Sunday understands that the US Authorities is poised to counsel another Western technological resolution to keep away from allies having to depend on Huawei, however the plan would take a few years to turn into operational.

The Chinese language agency final evening issued a stark problem to Mr Johnson, warning that he dangers lacking his manifesto dedication with out its assist. Vice-president Victor Zhang mentioned: ‘British specialists, together with two parliamentary committees and the top of MI5, have appeared on the proof and concluded there isn’t any justification for banning Huawei on cyber-security grounds.

‘We hope the Authorities agrees – in order that our clients can hold the UK’s 5G roll-out on observe and meet the Prime Minister’s promise of gigabit connectivity for all.’

It comes because it emerged hundreds of thousands of Britons in 70 cities and cities might lose web entry on their telephones if the Authorities bans Huawei from the 5G community.

EE, Vodafone, O2 and Three have rolled out 5G utilizing tens of 1000’s of Huawei masts.

The identical masts are additionally getting used for 4G connections, which implies that if they’ve to get replaced, hundreds of thousands of smartphone customers will lose their 4G web for months and even years, the operators warned.