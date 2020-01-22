January 22, 2020 | eight:32am | Up to date January 22, 2020 | eight:37am

The Trump administration plans so as to add seven extra international locations to the US’s journey ban checklist, together with these in Africa and Asia, in line with a report Wednesday.

Immigrants from the handful of nations — Belarus, Eritrea, Kyrgyzstan, Myanmar, Nigeria, Sudan and Tanzania — might face restrictions on particular sorts of visas, administration officers advised the Wall Avenue Journal.

They is also barred from coming into the range visa lottery, which doles out inexperienced playing cards to individuals in international locations with low ranges of immigration to the US as a part of a program that Trump has sought to finish.

Trump teased plans to increase the controversial checklist on the World Financial Discussion board in Davos, Switzerland however stated the names of the brand new international locations could be introduced “very shortly.”

“We are adding a couple of countries to it. We have to be safe. Our country has to be safe,” he stated.

The most recent ban will roll out on Monday — the three-year anniversary of Trump signing the preliminary ban that blocked vacationers to the US from a number of majority-Muslim international locations.

That ban was struck down twice in federal court docket earlier than a 3rd model was upheld in June 2018. The present iteration blocks journey to the US by people from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria, Yemen and North Korea, in addition to political officers from Venezuela.

With Put up wires