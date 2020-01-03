January three, 2020 | 9:39am | Up to date January three, 2020 | 9:52am

President Trump reacted Friday to the US airstrike that killed a prime Iranian normal and others by tweeting that “Iran never won a war, but never lost a negotiation.”

Qassem Soleimani AP

It wasn’t instantly clear what the president meant by the tweet, although it gave the impression to be a dig at former President Obama for the nuclear deal he negotiated with Tehran.

Trump later mentioned that Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the pinnacle of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps-Quds Power, “has killed or badly wounded thousands of Americans over an extended period of time, and was plotting to kill many more…but got caught!”

He added that the highest Iranian commander “was immediately and not directly answerable for the loss of life of tens of millions of individuals, together with the current massive variety of PROTESTERS killed in Iran itself.

“While Iran will never be able to properly admit it, Soleimani was both hated and feared within the country. They are not nearly as saddened as the leaders will let the outside world believe. He should have been taken out many years ago!” he added, utilizing one other spelling for the overall.

Trump additionally tweeted a picture of the US flag and retweeted a number of messages concerning the drone strike, together with a State Division journey advisory urging US residents to go away Iraq instantly attributable to heightened tensions within the area.