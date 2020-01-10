January 10, 2020 | 5:31pm | Up to date January 10, 2020 | 5:32pm

President Trump has weighed-in on the “Megxit” scandal — saying he felt “sad” that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle determined to step again from their royal roles.

Trump expressed disappointment with the bombshell determination from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and had loads of sympathy for the Queen, in an upcoming Friday evening interview on “The Ingraham Angle” on Fox Information.

“I think it’s sad. I do. I think it’s sad. She’s a great woman,” Trump mentioned, referring to Queen Elizabeth II.

“She’s never made a mistake if you look. I mean, she’s had like a flawless time.”

When requested by host Laura Ingrahram if he thought the rogue royals ought to return to Buckingham Palace, Trump replied: “I just have such respect for the Queen, I don’t think this should be happening to her.”