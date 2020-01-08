January eight, 2020 | 9:41am

NEW YORK — President Donald Trump obtained a reprieve Tuesday in a former “Apprentice” contestant’s lawsuit over his response to her sexual assault allegations when appeals judges gave him permission to attraction to New York’s highest courtroom and put proceedings on maintain within the meantime.

Trump’s attorneys have been attempting to get Summer season Zervos’ defamation swimsuit delayed via his presidency or dismissed altogether.

Courts up to now have stated no, however Trump’s attorneys can now attempt to persuade the top-level state Court docket of Appeals to listen to the case. Tuesday’s ruling additionally holds off different pretrial motion till the excessive courtroom decides. Trump had been because of endure sworn pretrial questioning by Jan. 31, underneath an settlement the 2 sides reached final fall.

Trump’s attorneys stated they have been happy with Tuesday’s ruling.

“We believe that the Court of Appeals will agree that the US Constitution bars state court actions while the president is in office,” Kasowitz Benson Torres LLP stated in an announcement.

Zervos legal professional Beth Wilkinson stated she additionally regarded ahead to arguing the case on the excessive courtroom.

“We remain confident that we will prove her defamation claim in court and that Mr. Trump will face responsibility for his actions,” Wilkinson stated in an announcement.

Zervos, a California restaurateur, appeared on “The Apprentice” when Trump hosted the present in 2006. She alleges the then-businessman subjected her to undesirable kissing and groping when she sought profession recommendation on two events in 2007.

She says he defamed her by calling her a liar when she got here ahead publicly throughout his 2016 presidential marketing campaign. Each he and he or she are Republicans.

The Related Press usually doesn’t determine individuals who say they’ve been sexually assaulted except they arrive ahead publicly.

Trump’s attorneys have argued that his statements weren’t defamatory and that the case needs to be postponed till after his presidency or dismissed altogether.

The midlevel appeals courtroom dominated in opposition to Trump in a Three-2 determination in March, however on Monday gave him permission to take the case larger.

The March determination discovered the Structure “was never intended to deprive a state court of its authority to decide cases.”

The dissenting judges, nevertheless, stated subjecting a sitting president to a state trial courtroom’s jurisdiction “interferes with his ability to carry out his constitutional duty of executing the laws of the United States.”

Zervos was amongst greater than a dozen girls who got here ahead throughout Trump’s 2016 marketing campaign to accuse him of sexual assault or sexual harassment over time.

Trump referred to as the ladies “liars” attempting to hurt him with “100 percent fabricated” tales. He additionally issued an announcement denying Zervos’ allegations and retweeted a message calling them “a hoax.”

Zervos is looking for a retraction, an apology and damages.