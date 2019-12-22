December 22, 2019 | 2:47pm | Up to date December 22, 2019 | 2:49pm

President Trump lauded Rep. Tulsi Gabbard for voting “present” on the 2 articles of impeachment accredited final week within the Democratic-controlled Home.

“I give her respect. She didn’t vote the other day. I give her a lot of respect. Because she knew it was wrong. She took a pass,” Trump stated throughout a speech Saturday to the Turning Level USA Scholar Motion Summit in West Palm Seashore, Fla.

Gabbard, a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, stated she voted towards impeachment as a result of it didn’t have bipartisan help.

“Trump is guilty of wrongdoing,” the Hawaii Democrat stated in an announcement after the vote. “I also could not in good conscience vote for impeachment because removal of a sitting President must not be the culmination of a partisan process, fueled by tribal animosities that have so gravely divided our country.”

No Republicans voted to question Trump.

Two Democrats – Reps. Jeff Van Drew and Collin Peterson of Minnesota – voted towards each articles.

The next day, Van Drew of New Jersey, switched events to grow to be a Republican.