Trump Hired Pal Jeffrey Epstein’s Lawyers For His Impeachment Trial

So far Donald Trump has satisfied over a 3rd of the nation’s voters and like half of Congress that he’s utterly harmless of all prices. However damned if we all know how!

Over the course of the umpteen investigations into him, the man has gone from the “I didn’t do it, but even if I did it it’s not that bad” protection to the Tony Soprano yelling-about-FBI-persecution to straight up intimidating witnesses on Twitter.

Since his impeachment inquiry, during which he’s accused of utilizing the workplace presidency to solicit a bribe from the Ukrainian authorities, all he’s performed is inform individuals to not testify. Even for those who knew nothing in regards to the case, how responsible can a man make himself look?

Oh, he can rent the blokes who acquired Jeffrey Epstein off??

Sure, for actual. Trump introduced his authorized crew on Friday morning, and it contains each Alan Dershowitz and Kenneth Starr. Dershowitz might be most well-known for his work with the so-called authorized “Dream Team” which efficiently defended O.J. Simpson in his authorized trial. Starr famously served because the particular prosecutor who went after Invoice Clinton in his impeachment trial. However in 2006 each males helped a billionaire pedophile get out of some very critical authorized hassle.

In brief, Epstein — who died in custody final 12 months whereas awaiting trial for underage intercourse trafficking prices — was on the hook for lots of the identical crimes means again then, however he ended up with what’s known as a sweetheart deal. Regardless of the very fact prosecutors have been reportedly capable of establish 36 separate victims, he solely needed to plead responsible to at least one rely of soliciting intercourse from a 14-year-old woman. He served simply 13 months of what was mainly home arrest AND notably his settlement assured “any potential co-conspirators” couldn’t be prosecuted.

That is the deal Alexander Acosta was pressured to resign over — since he was the U.S. Lawyer who signed off on it. Reminder: Trump made that man Labor Secretary! And now he’s added Epstein’s attorneys to his protection crew!

Once more, how soiled might you make your self look?

BTW, Dershowitz might have been well-known for the O.J. case again within the day, however extra just lately he’s turn into recognized much more for his involvement with Epstein. Virginia Giuffre, nee Roberts, who claims she was a intercourse trafficking sufferer of Epstein’s within the early 2000s has accused Dershowitz of being one of many males Epstein had her sleep with.

The famed lawyer has constantly denied the accusation, submitting a lawsuit towards her defamation final November. Sure, the identical month Prince Andrew was pushed out of the Royal household after his ludicrously dangerous interview defending himself towards Giuffre’s accusations.

The notorious picture of Prince Andrew with Virginia Roberts, who says she was trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein to have intercourse with the Royal when she was simply 17.

Dershowitz did as soon as admit to having gotten a therapeutic massage from a woman at Epstein’s mansion, saying in a 2015 video interview:

“I kept my underwear on during the massage. I don’t like massages particularly.”

Superior protection. Finest individuals.

