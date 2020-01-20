January 19, 2020 | 7:10pm

President Trump on Sunday took a potshot at Michael Bloomberg over the previous New York mayor and presidential candidate’s remarks a couple of gun-toting Texas churchgoer who killed a would-be mass-shooter.

“Now Mini Mike Bloomberg is critical of Jack Wilson, who saved perhaps hundreds of people in a Church because he was carrying a gun, and knew how to use it,” tweeted Trump.

“Jack quickly killed the shooter, who was beginning a rampage,” continued Trump. “Mini is towards the 2nd A[mendment].

“His ads are Fake, just like him!”

Wilson, 71, was hailed as a hero after neutralizing a shotgun-wielding man who opened hearth final month in the course of providers on the West Freeway Church of Christ exterior Forth Price.

Keith Thomas Kinnunen, a 43-year-old “transient” with a felony document, fatally shot two individuals contained in the packed home of worship, however was shortly shot lifeless in flip by Wilson in a wild scene caught on video.

Whereas many praised Wilson — a former FBI agent turned volunteer safety guard — for his probably life-saving actions, Bloomberg earlier this month stated that heroism ought to be left to the professionals.

“It may be true that someone in the congregation had his own gun and killed the person who murdered two other people, but it’s the job of law enforcement to have guns and to decide when to shoot,” stated Bloomberg at an Alabama marketing campaign cease earlier this month, in accordance with The Hill.

“You just do not want the average citizen carrying a gun in a crowded place,” continued Bloomberg, a well known gun-control advocate and founding father of the Everytown for Gun Security nonprofit.

Bloomberg, the 77-year-old former three-term New York mayor, introduced in November that he’s self-financing a White Home run.