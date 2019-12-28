December 28, 2019 | 10:04am

After weeks of behind-the-scenes debate, Senate Republicans have hit on their technique for dealing with President Trump’s impeachment: a short trial — with no witness testimony — and a quick acquittal.

“I’m ready to vote now,” Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Missouri) instructed The Hill. “I think the articles are a joke.”

However they don’t need to dismiss the Home Democrats’ costs out of hand, as some Trump allies have proposed.

“It’s time for him to have his day in court,” Hawley mentioned. “The president deserves to have due process.”

Trump, who was calling for a full-blown trial with a number of witnesses — together with former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter — simply three weeks in the past, now helps the Senate management’s plan.

“The facts belie the allegation and the facts speak very strongly for themselves,” Eric Ueland, White Home director of legislative affairs, mentioned final week.

Senate Minority Chief Chuck Schumer (D-NY) remains to be pushing for a trial with testimony from witnesses like White Home Chief of Workers Mick Mulvaney and former nationwide safety adviser John Bolton.

That’s not going to fly with Senate Republicans, Majority Chief Mitch McConnell warned.

“If we go down in the witness path, we’re going to want the whistleblower. We’re going to want Hunter Biden,” McConnell instructed Fox Information’ Brian Kilmeade final week. “You can see here that this is the kind of mutual assured destruction episode that will go on for a long time.”