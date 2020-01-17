January 17, 2020 | 12:15pm

President Trump appears to actually need to face far-far left Democratic Sen. Bernie Sanders within the normal election — tweeting Friday that the Senate impeachment trial goes to harm the Vermont senator’s campaigning within the first-in-the-nation Iowa caucuses by conserving him on Capitol Hill.

“They are rigging the election again against Bernie Sanders, just like last time, only even more obviously. They are bringing him out of so important Iowa in order that, as a Senator, he sit through the Impeachment Hoax Trial,” the commander-in-chief wrote on Twitter.

“Crazy Nancy thereby gives the strong edge to Sleepy Joe Biden, and Bernie is shut out again. Very unfair, but that’s the way the Democrats play the game. Anyway, it’s a lot of fun to watch!” he continued.

Sanders, together with Democratic presidential rival Sen. Elizabeth Warren, one other front-runner, will each attend the impeachment trial, as will Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet, who’s trialing far behind.

The Home this week despatched two articles of impeachment — abuse of energy for private achieve and obstruction of Congress — to the Senate, the place a trial will start Tuesday at 1 p.m.

Most polls present Biden main Sanders, Warren and South bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg in Iowa forward of the state’s caucuses.