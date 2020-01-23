January 23, 2020 | 1:10pm | Up to date January 23, 2020 | 1:14pm

Home Democrats have returned to the Senate for an additional full day of displays within the impeachment trial of President Trump.

The Home managers, led by Rep. Adam Schiff, kicked off their prosecution of Trump on two articles of impeachment Wednesday, contending the president tried to get the Ukrainian president to launch an investigation into Joe Biden, a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, for his personal private and political profit, a cost the president has denied.

In his two-hour opening assertion Wednesday, Schiff claimed Trump exerted strain on Volodymyr Zelensky.

“When the Ukrainian president did not immediately assent, President Trump withheld two official acts to induce the Ukrainian leader to comply — a head of state meeting and military funding. President Trump withheld hundreds of millions of dollars in military aid to a strategic partner at war with Russia to secure foreign help with his re-election, in other words, to cheat,” the California Democrat mentioned.

Through the 9 hours of arguments by the Democrats, senators appeared to change into stressed, with some strolling across the chamber to stretch their legs whereas Sen. Rand Paul (R-Kentucky) labored on a crossword puzzle.

Others have been seen nodding off or combating to stay alert.

Republican Sen. John Cornyn of Texas mentioned Democrats saved repeating the identical info.

“I think we’re already beginning to lose certainly the television audience and maybe the press to some extent, but certainly senators are struggling to try to see why we have to sit there, sit hearing the same arguments over and over and over and over again,” Cornyn informed reporters throughout a break.

“It reminds me of the shopping channel hits of the ’80s,” Sen. Thom Tillis (R-North Carolina) quipped to the Publish.

However Senate Minority Chief Chuck Schumer mentioned, regardless of the restlessness within the chamber, some Republicans have been listening intently.

“It may have been the first time that many of my Republican colleagues heard the full story, the complete narrative from start to finish, uninterrupted,” Schumer mentioned at a Thursday information convention forward of the continued openings. “It may have planted the first seeds in their mind that, yes, perhaps the president did something very wrong here.”

Trump weighed in on the arguments on Twitter, saying they have been “loaded with lies and misrepresentations.”

The Democratic Home managers will proceed to press their case in opposition to Trump on Friday earlier than the White Home authorized staff can start presenting their protection.

Just like the Democrats, Trump’s authorized staff could have 24 hours stretched over three days to current their arguments — Saturday, Monday and Tuesday.

“There’s a lot of things I’d like to rebut and we will rebut,” Trump lawyer Jay Sekulow informed reporters on Wednesday.