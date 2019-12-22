December 22, 2019 | 10:10am

President Trump invited Boris Johnson to the White Home for a go to subsequent month following the British prime minister’s election win earlier this month and Britain’s anticipated exit from the European Union, in accordance with a report on Sunday.

“Some potential dates have been floated in mid-January but nothing has yet been formally agreed. But it is clear that both sides want to make it happen sometime in early 2020,” a White Home supply informed the Sunday Instances of London.

Johnson’s Conservative Occasion received a majority of seats within the British elections earlier this month, paving the best way for the UK’s withdrawal from the EU on Jan. 31.

Following the vote, Johnson stated his authorities has a “powerful new mandate to get Brexit done and not just to get Brexit done but to unite this country and to take it forward.”

Trump lauded Johnson for his election victory, saying it opened up the opportunity of a commerce deal between the 2 international locations.

“Congratulations to Boris Johnson on his great WIN! Britain and the United States will now be free to strike a massive new Trade Deal after BREXIT,” Trump wrote on Dec. 13. “This deal has the potential to be far bigger and more lucrative than any deal that could be made with the E.U. Celebrate Boris!”

However Johnson has been reluctant to journey to america till Brexit is accomplished, British media reported.

And a few inside 10 Downing Avenue fear about Johnson showing on the White Home whereas the Senate is holding a trial to take away Trump from workplace after the Home impeachment vote final week.