January 23, 2020 | three:56pm

President Trump invited Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his chief political rival Benny Gantz to go to Washington subsequent week to debate the administration’s Center East peace proposal, the White Home and Vice President Mike Pence mentioned Thursday.

“The United States and Israel are strong partners, and the Prime Minister’s visit is an opportunity to discuss our shared regional and national security interests,” the White Home mentioned in an announcement, including that each males had accepted the invitation.

Earlier within the day, Pence, who was in Jerusalem to attend a ceremony marking the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz, instructed reporters that he invited Netanyahu to the White Home.

“President Trump asked me to extend an invitation to Prime Minister Netanyahu to come to the White House next week to discuss regional issues as well as the prospect of peace here in the Holy Land,” Pence mentioned.

Netanyahu “gladly” accepted the invitation to attend the assembly subsequent Tuesday, saying Trump is “seeking to give Israel the peace and security that it deserves.”

Trump has made brokering a Center East peace plan a major goal of his administration and named White Home adviser Jared Kushner to move up the duty, saying if his son-in-law couldn’t negotiate a long-sought settlement between the Israelis and the Palestinians, “it can’t be done.”

No particulars of the plan, which reportedly might be unveiled subsequent week, was launched on Thursday.

Trump, who mentioned he appears ahead to the go to by Gantz and Netanyahu in a tweet Thursday, mentioned “reports about details and timing of our closely-held peace plan are purely speculative.”

Netanyahu has been indicted on bribery and fraud fees, and the Knesset is predicted to resolve whether or not to offer him immunity from prosecution subsequent Tuesday.

Israel will maintain a 3rd normal election in lower than a yr on March 2 after neither Netanyahu nor Gantz may declare majorities after a vote in December.

With Publish wires