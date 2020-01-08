January eight, 2020 | 11:38am

President Trump on Wednesday stated that “Iran appeared to be standing down,” and introduced that no People or Iraqi troops had been killed or injured in retaliatory missile strikes on bases in Iraq the place US troops have been stationed.

“I’m pleased to inform you, the American people should be extremely grateful and happy. No Americans were harmed by the attack by the Iranian regime,” the commander-in-chief stated at 11:30 a.m. from the Grand Lobby within the White Home to a room filled with prime protection and different staffers, Vice President Mike Pence and the press.

He additionally vowed that on his watch, Iran would by no means develop a nuclear weapon.

His remarks got here after Iranian forces fired missiles at army bases housing US troops in Iraq on Wednesday in retaliation for the killing of a prime Iranian basic, Qassem Soleimani, elevating the stakes in its battle with Washington amid concern of a wider struggle within the Center East.

Iran’s Supreme Chief Ayatollah Ali, addressing a gathering of Iranians chanting “Death to America,” stated the assaults have been a “slap on the face” of the USA and stated US troops ought to go away the area.

Tehran’s international minister stated Iran took “proportionate measures” in self-defense and didn’t search to escalate the confrontation.

Trump, who ordered the drone strike that killed Soleimani in Baghdad on Friday, gave an preliminary response on Twitter: “All is well!”

“All is well! Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good! We have the most powerful and well equipped military anywhere in the world, by far!” he stated.

Trump stated casualties and injury from the missile assaults have been being assessed.

Trump on the weekend threatened to focus on 52 Iranian websites if Iran retaliated for Soleimani’s killing.

Iranian state tv stated Iran had fired 15 ballistic missiles from its territory at US targets in its neighbor Iraq early on Wednesday. The Pentagon stated al-Asad airbase and one other facility in Erbil have been focused.

Iranian state tv claimed that 80 “American terrorists” had been killed and US helicopters and army tools broken. It didn’t say the way it obtained that data.

Germany, Denmark, Norway and Poland stated none of their troops in Iraq have been damage. Britain, which additionally has personnel in Iraq, condemned the Iranian motion and stated Tehran “should not repeat these reckless and dangerous attacks”.

Greater than 5,000 US troops stay in Iraq together with the opposite international forces in a coalition that has educated and backed Iraqis towards the specter of Islamic State militants.

In Tehran, Khamenei stated in a televised speech: “Military action like this is not sufficient. What is important is ending the corrupting presence of America in the region,” renewing Tehran’s long-standing demand for Washington to withdraw its forces.

With Wires