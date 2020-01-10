January 10, 2020 | 6:57pm | Up to date January 10, 2020 | 6:58pm

President Trump advised Fox Information in an interview airing Friday evening that the upcoming menace from Iran that provoked the US to kill prime Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani concerned deliberate assaults on 4 US embassies.

Trump a day earlier cited a deliberate assault on the US Embassy in Baghdad however he elaborated in the course of the interview with Laura Ingraham that it concerned three others as effectively.

“I can reveal that I believe it probably would’ve been four embassies,” the commander-in-chief advised Fox in an interview that can seem on the community at 10 p.m. japanese time.

He didn’t specify the place the opposite three embassies are positioned.

The administration repeatedly stated that the strike was an act of self-defense to forestall what it described as an “imminent threat” in opposition to US pursuits and troops.

Earlier Friday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was questioned on the specifics of that menace as reporters quizzed him on what he meant by “imminent.”

“We had specific information on an imminent threat and that threat stream included attacks on US embassies. Period. Full stop,” Pompeo stated.

Requested what he meant by imminent, he replied: “It was going to happen.”

Trump on Thursday ripped Soleimani.

“I will say this, we caught a total monster and we took him out and that should have happened a long time ago. We did it because they were looking to blow up our embassy,” he stated, providing the administration’s first particular cause for killing Soleimani final Friday.