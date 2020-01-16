Trump “Knew Exactly” What Was Going On In Ukraine: Giuliani’s Associate

“I don’t know those gentlemen… I don’t know what they do,” Donald Trump had stated final yr. (File)

Washington:

US President Donald Trump “knew exactly what was going on” with an alleged marketing campaign to strain Ukrainian officers to analyze political rival Joe Biden, an indicted member of his inside circle instructed US media.

Trump has strongly denied allegations he ordered a marketing campaign pressuring Ukrainian officers to analyze the enterprise dealings of former vp Biden and his son, a part of the impeachment inquiry that can formally learn out prices dealing with the president within the Senate Thursday.

Lev Parnas, an affiliate of Trump’s private lawyer Rudy Giuliani, instructed MSNBC on Wednesday that “President Trump knew exactly what was going on.”

“He was aware of all my movements. I wouldn’t do anything without the consent of Rudy Giuliani or the president.”

On Tuesday Democrats launched newly acquired recordsdata that confirmed Giuliani working with Parnas early final yr to strain Kiev to analyze Biden.

Additionally they confirmed the 2, working with Ukrainian officers, making an attempt to pressure out the US ambassador to the nation, Marie Yovanovitch, who was finally eliminated by Trump.

Parnas, a Soviet-born American, was arrested on prices of marketing campaign finance violations in October as he tried to flee the nation, and was ordered to show over key paperwork to Home investigators.

Consultant Adam Schiff, who had led the investigation and who will now lead the prosecution towards Trump, stated beforehand that Parnas “reportedly worked with Giuliani to pressure Ukraine for dirt on Trump’s opponents.”

The president has denied all wrongdoing, and sought to distance himself from Parnas when he was arrested in October- alongside along with his enterprise associate.

“I don’t know those gentlemen… I don’t know what they do,” Trump stated final yr. “Maybe you will have to ask Rudy.”

