President Trump’s lawyer Jay Sekulow on Wednesday questioned why Democrats want extra paperwork and witness testimony once they have already got sufficient info to current hour upon hour of proof.

“We just went through two and a half hours of laying out their case to go with the 11 hours laying out their case last night. Unless he’s making it up, it seems like he’s got a lot of information, so proceed with your case,” Sekulow, talking throughout a day break within the proceedings, stated about Rep. Adam Schiff and the Democrats’ prolonged and ongoing recitation of their case in opposition to Trump.

“The more they do this two-and-a-half hour events at a time, it undercuts their entire argument” that they want the proof and witnesses the White Home has refused to offer and Senate Republicans have up to now declined to ask for.

Sekulow additionally defended Trump’s feedback earlier in Davos, Switzerland, when he appeared to verify that the White Home was withholding proof.

“We’re doing very well,” he advised reporters earlier than leaving the World Financial Discussion board, when requested concerning the trial. “Honestly, we have all the material. They don’t have the material.”

Sekulow stated that the administration was inside its constitutional rights to withhold paperwork

“First of all, this idea — I think what [Rep.] Jerry Nadler said last night, what’d he call it executive privilege and other nonsense. These are privileges recognized by the Supreme Court of the United States that come out of the United States Constitution. This isn’t nonsense. This is really what the Constitution’s about,” Sekulow stated.

“The good news is we only have 22 hours more to go of their side and we’ll go. Let them put their case on and we’ll continue,” he added, whereas refusing to say whether or not Trump’s protection would use its full 24 hours to defend him.

“I can’t make any determinations as to how long our proceedings are going to go, we got to base it on what they do. Obviously we’re going to — we will challenge aggressively the case that they’re putting forward based on what we’re hearing and we have an affirmative case we’re going to make as well. We’re going to do both,” he stated.

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, a Democratic candidate for the presidency, had a unique take, praising Schiff’s presentation and including that she was “stunned” that her GOP colleagues had voted in opposition to in search of extra proof and testimony, although they might change their minds later.

“My first simple reaction is you can’t have a trial without witnesses and without evidence, and zero witnesses plus zero documents equals zero justice,” the Minnesota senator stated on the identical trial break.

“I am really stunned at some of my colleagues. I thought that the House managers actually made a very compelling case today especially about the vulnerability of Ukraine, the national security interests,” she continued.