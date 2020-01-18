January 18, 2020 | 6:39pm

President Trump’s authorized group denounced the articles of impeachment leveled towards him, in an aggressive seven-page response Saturday night.

“The Articles of Impeachment submitted by House Democrats are a dangerous attack on the right of the American people to freely choose their president. This is a brazen and unlawful attempt to overturn the results of the 2016 election and interfere with the 2020 election — now just months away,” wrote White Home counsel Pat Cipollone and the president’s private legal professional Jay Sekulow.

The pair went on to name the articles “constitutionally invalid” and the results of a “lawless process.” The doc additionally strenuously reasserted the president’s longtime competition that his cellphone name with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has been solely professional.

“President Zelensky and other Ukrainian officials have repeatedly confirmed that the call was ‘good’ and ‘normal’ and that there was no quid pro quo and that no one pressured them on anything.”

The letter from Cipollone and Sekulow was a proper response to the Senate summons to the White Home Thursday laying out the costs towards him.