January 18, 2020 | 5:51pm

President Trump’s authorized crew will categorically reject the articles of impeachment and costs levied towards the president of their official response to a Senate summons Saturday night, sources near the president’s authorized crew confirmed to The Publish.

The response, which must be submitted by Saturday evening, will name the articles constitutionally invalid and argue they’re nothing greater than an try and undermine the need of the American folks.

The response will recapitulate the White Home place that Trump didn’t act improperly on his name with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky and can supply a justification for the president’s subsequent actions, together with his non-cooperation with the inquiry so far

Trump’s protection will embrace a crew of legal professionals led by White Home counsel Pat Cipollone.