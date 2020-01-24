Trump “Made A Religious Man Out Of Vladimir Putin”: US Democrat

Throughout Trump’s impeachment trial in Senate, a wisecrack about Vladimir Putin produced some laughter.

Washington:

There have been few chuckles throughout US. President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial within the Senate. However a wisecrack on Thursday about Russian President Vladimir Putin produced some laughter, a minimum of from the Democratic aspect of the chamber.

Consultant Adam Schiff, the chief of the Home of Representatives staff making the case for Trump’s impeachment, recalled how Putin in November had stated he was relieved that Ukraine, as a substitute of Russia, was now being accused of meddling within the 2016 US presidential election.

“‘Thank God,’ Putin said, ‘Thank God nobody is accusing us anymore of interfering in U.S. elections, now they’re accusing Ukraine,'” Schiff stated.

“‘Thank God,’ Putin says,” Schiff continued. “Well, you gotta give Donald Trump credit for this, he has made a religious man out of Vladimir Putin.”

There was loads of laughter amongst Democratic senators at this, but it surely was not shared on the Republican aspect of the Senate.

“I don’t think we really want Vladimir Putin, our adversary to be thanking God for the president of the United States. Because they don’t wish us well,” Schiff, a Democrat, added.

