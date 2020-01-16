January 16, 2020 | 6:36pm

President Trump stated on Thursday that he doesn’t know Lev Parnas, an affiliate of his non-public lawyer Rudy Giuliani, who alleged the president was absolutely conscious of the previous New York mayor’s efforts in Ukraine.

“I don’t know Parnas, other than I know they had pictures taken, which I do with thousands of people, including people today that I didn’t meet,” the president advised reporters on the White Home throughout an occasion about safeguarding the constitutional proper of prayer in public faculties.

“I don’t know him at all. Don’t know what he’s about. Don’t know where he comes from — know nothing about him,” Trump continued. “This is the current hoax.”

The Soviet-born Parnas, who has been indicted in Manhattan federal court docket for marketing campaign finance violations, appeared on MSNBC’s “The Rachel Maddow Show” on Wednesday and stated Trump knew about his and Giuliani’s efforts to get the Ukrainian president to announce an investigation into Joe Biden, a 2020 political rival.

“President Trump knew exactly what was going on. He was aware of all my movements. I wouldn’t do anything without the consent of Rudy Giuliani, or the president. I have no intent, I have no reason to speak to any of these officials,” Parnas stated.

The interview got here a day after the Home Intelligence Committee launched a trove of paperwork that embody images, textual content messages and voicemails between Parnas, Giuliani and different individuals near Trump.

“I don’t even know who this man is, other than I guess he attended fundraisers. So I take a picture with him,” Trump stated. “I take thousands and thousands of pictures with people all the time. Thousands during the course of a year.”

Vice President Mike Pence additionally stated he “didn’t know the guy.”

Speaking to reporters in Florida, Pence known as allegations by Parnas that he was planning to attend then-President-elect Volodymyr Zelensky inauguration in Could to press him about investigating Biden “completely false.”

The doc dump included a letter Giuliani wrote to Zelensky final Could searching for a non-public assembly with him within the capability of Trump’s private lawyer.

Trump was requested if he approved that letter and what Giuliani needed to debate.

“I don’t know anything about the letter. But certainly Rudy is one of the great crime fighters in the history of our country,” Trump stated.

“Rudy is somebody that frankly having him on my side was a great honor for me,” Trump continued. “Frankly, he’s a very legitimate guy, a very straight-shooter. I didn’t know anything about a specific letter, but if he wrote a letter it wouldn’t be a big deal.”

The Home voted to question Trump on Dec. 18 over a July cellphone name with Zelensky.

Democrats accuse him or holding up army help to Ukraine to strain Zelensky to announce an investigation into the previous vice chairman and his son, Hunter.

Trump has known as the impeachment effort a “hoax,” and has stated the dialog with Zelensky was “excellent.