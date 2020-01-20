January 20, 2020 | 12:13pm

President Donald Trump claimed in a tweet Monday that Democrats in Virginia are a menace to gun-owners’ rights — as 1000’s of pro-gun activists arrived in Richmond to rally in opposition to proposed crackdowns.

“The Democrat Party in the Great Commonwealth of Virginia are working hard to take away your 2nd Amendment rights. This is just the beginning,” the president tweeted. “Don’t let it happen, VOTE REPUBLICAN in 2020!”

The posting got here because the pro-gun activists had been met by a powerful police presence that severely restricted entry to Capitol Sq. and prohibited any weapons from being carried inside the realm.

Exterior the pens, folks strolled by means of the streets with military-style assault weapons strung over their shoulders, with some carrying helmets and vests stuffed with ammunition.

Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency Wednesday due to the specter of violence in the course of the rally, after three suspected members of the white supremacist group, The Base, had been arrested by the FBI after they talked about firing amid the crowds.

Legislation-enforcement companies and the federal government feared a repeat of the violence that erupted in Charlottesville, Va., in August 2017 when white nationalist teams marched in opposition to a plan to take away statues of Accomplice army leaders.

Heather Heyer was killed in the course of the Unite the Proper rally when a neo-Nazi drove his automobile right into a crowd of counter-protesters in downtown Charlotte.

Northam and Democratic lawmakers are proposing laws that might restrict handgun purchases to as soon as a month, introduce common background checks on gun gross sales and permit native municipalities to resolve to ban weapons from public buildings and parks.

Trump tweeted concerning the rally Friday, as soon as once more saying the Second Modification was endangered.

“Your 2nd Amendment is under very serious attack in the Great Commonwealth of Virginia. That’s what happens when you vote for Democrats, they will take your guns away. Republicans will win Virginia in 2020. Thank you Dems!,” the president wrote.