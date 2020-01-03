Trump Ordered ‘Killing’ Of Iran Guards Commander In Baghdad: Pentagon

Washington:

US President Donald Trump ordered the killing of Iran Revolutionary Guards commander Qasem Soleimani, who died in Baghdad “in a decisive defensive action to protect US personnel abroad,” the Pentagon mentioned Thursday.

“General Soleimani was actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region. General Soleimani and his Quds Force were responsible for the deaths of hundreds of American and coalition service members and the wounding of thousands more,” the Division of Protection mentioned.

Following Soleimani’s dying, Trump tweeted a picture of the US flag with none additional clarification.

