January 2, 2020 | 10:25pm

The top of Iran’s elite Quds Pressure was killed in a US rocket strike at Baghdad Airport on Thursday night in a navy motion that’s anticipated to attract swift retaliation from Iran, the Pentagon stated.

Gen. Qassim Soleimani perished in a rocket assault, the Protection Division confirmed in an announcement, referring to him because the chief of a terrorist group.

“At the direction of the President, the U.S. military has taken decisive defensive action to protect U.S. personnel abroad by killing Qasem Soleimani, the head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps-Quds Force, a U.S.-designated Foreign Terrorist Organization,” the Pentagon stated in an announcement.

They added that Soleimani was planning assaults on American diplomats and troopers in Iraq when he was killed.

“General Soleimani and his Quds Force were responsible for the deaths of hundreds of American and coalition service members and the wounding of thousands more,” the Pentagon added within the assertion.

“He had orchestrated attacks on coalition bases in Iraq over the last several months — including the attack on December 27th — culminating in the death and wounding of additional American and Iraqi personnel,” they added.

The Pentagon stated he additionally permitted the assault on the US embassy final week.

President Trump has not commented on the strike, however tweeted a photograph of an American flag Thursday night time.