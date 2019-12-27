December 27, 2019 | 1:18pm

Trump fired off a couple of tweets earlier than hitting the hyperlinks whereas on trip Friday — lavishing reward on actor Jon Voight, quoting a critic of Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer and boasting in regards to the roaring inventory market whereas vowing “THE BEST IS YET TO COME!”

“Academy Award winning actor (and great guy!) @jonvoight is fantastic in the role of Mickey Donovan in the big television hit, Ray Donovan. From Midnight Cowboy to Deliverance to The Champ (one of the best ever boxing movies), & many others, Jon delivers BIG. Also, LOVES THE USA!” Trump tweeted in regards to the conservative actor from Mar-a-Lago, his Florida resort.

On Thursday night, Trump had retweeted a video Voight posted to Twitter on Dec. 18 praising the president and ripping impeachment.

“This left wing lacks truth, and are afraid of Trump’s truth to save this country. The left are afraid of the ‘true truths’ that President Trump has brought forth,” Voight stated within the video below the caption “In God We Trust.”

The crime drama starring Liev Schreiber within the title function has aired on Showtime since 2013. Voight performs his career-criminal dad.

Jon Voight FilmMagic

He additionally retweeted a GIF posted by pro-Trump, “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” actress Kristy Swanson of himself carrying a Santa hat in opposition to a reindeer-themed background with snow falling and the phrases: “A MAGA CHRISTMAS TO ALL.”

“I love our President, he’s the BEST!” Swanson wrote on the publish.

“Thank you Kristy, have a great year!” the president replied.

Trump additionally posted a quote from William McGinley, his former White Home Cupboard Secretary, who predicted on “Fox & Friends” that Trump can be exonerated by the Senate of two articles of impeachment handed alongside occasion traces by the Home.

Later, Trump rode in a motorcade from Mar-a-Lago for an additional spherical of golf at his close by membership.