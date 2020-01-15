Trump Praises “Momentous” US-China Deal Aimed At Defusing Trade War

Donald Trump seen with Chinese language President Xi Jinping in a file photograph

Washington:

President Donald Trump on Wednesday ended two years of escalating commerce battles with China, with an partial settlement to resolve some areas of battle.

“Today, we take a momentous step, one that’s never taken before with China,” that may guarantee “fair and reciprocal trade,” Trump stated on the White Home signing ceremony.

“Together, we are righting the wrongs of the past.”

Nevertheless, tariffs will stay in place on tons of of billions of two-way commerce.

