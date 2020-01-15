News

Trump Praises “Momentous” US-China Deal Aimed At Defusing Trade War

January 15, 2020
Washington:

President Donald Trump on Wednesday ended two years of escalating commerce battles with China, with an partial settlement to resolve some areas of battle.

“Today, we take a momentous step, one that’s never taken before with China,” that may guarantee “fair and reciprocal trade,” Trump stated on the White Home signing ceremony.

“Together, we are righting the wrongs of the past.”

Nevertheless, tariffs will stay in place on tons of of billions of two-way commerce.

