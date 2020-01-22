Trump praises Zuckeberg and Musk in Davos interview

By Nikki Schwab, Senior U.s. Political Reporter For Dailymail.com In Davos, Switzerland

Revealed: 12:56 EST, 22 January 2020 | Up to date: 13:01 EST, 22 January 2020

President Trump paid compliments to 2 high tech bros in a sit-down interview with CNBC performed on the sidelines of the World Financial Summit.

The president mentioned politics may very well be in Fb co-founder Mark Zuckberg’s future, whereas he praised Tesla head Elon Musk’s ‘genius.’

‘I heard he was going to run for president,’ Trump mentioned of Zuckerberg. ‘That would not be too horrifying, I do not suppose.’

President Trump paid compliments to 2 high tech bosses throughout a sit-down with CNBC on the sidelines of the World Financial Summit, taking place this week in Davos, Switzerland

‘Squawk Field’ host Joe Kernen (proper) introduced up each Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk to President Trump (left) throughout their Wednesday morning interview

President Trump mentioned Mark Zuckerberg ‘would possibly run for president,’ including that he that ‘would not be too horrifying.’ On Elon Musk, Trump complimented his ‘genius’

‘However he does have that monster behind him,’ Trump added, alluding to Zuckerberg’s social community.

Trump additionally mentioned Zuckerberg’s performed a ‘hell of a job.’

Fb has come below hearth for not being extra clear with its political adverts, particularly in mild of the 2016 election meddling by the Russians that was uncovered in Particular Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.

Trump did not have an opinion on political adverts, saying, ‘I would somewhat him simply do no matter he’ll do.’

Fb has additionally taken warmth for letting pretend information – web sites purposely doctored to appear to be information websites – flourish on the community.

Trump additionally gushed over Musk.

Whereas interviewer Joe Kernen from ‘Squawk Field’ talked about Musk’s automobile firm Tesla, the president needed to speak about house.

‘And – he does good at rockets too, by the best way,’ Trump mentioned. ‘I by no means noticed the place the engines come down with no wings, no something, and so they’re touchdown.’

Trump was referring to a few of the rockets made by Musk’s firm SpaceX.

‘And I used to be anxious about him, as a result of he is one among our nice geniuses, and we now have to guard our genius,’ Trump mentioned. ‘ou know, we now have to guard Thomas Edison and we now have to guard all of those those that – got here up with initially the sunshine bulb and– the wheel and all of this stuff.’

‘And he is one among our very sensible folks and we wish to – we wish to cherish these folks,’ the president added.

Trump surrounded himself with quite a few enterprise leaders throughout his journey to Davos, Switzerland for the annual discussion board.

On Wednseday morning he began his day with a breakfast with American CEOs together with Apple’s Tim Prepare dinner, Salesforce’s Marc Benioff, Morgan Stanley’s James Gorman, Main League Baseball Commissioner Robert Manfred, Financial institution of America’s Brian Moynihan and extra.

General, Trump met with 31 firm heads Wednesday at breakfast, the White Home mentioned.

The president was feeling so good about his conferences that he scheduled an impromptu press convention Wednesday afternoon to take a victory lap earlier than flying again to Washington.

‘It has been an incredible success, everybody’s speaking about America’s unprecedented financial successes,’ Trump mentioned as he opened the presser. ‘Actually the speak of the city, so to talk.’