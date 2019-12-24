December 24, 2019 | 11:10am | Up to date December 24, 2019 | 11:15am

President Trump on Tuesday mentioned Home Speaker Nancy Pelosi is doing a “disservice” to the nation with the Home’s approval of two articles of impeachment.

“She hates the Republican Party. She hates all of the people that voted for me and the Republic Party,” Trump instructed reporters at his Florida Mar-a-Lago resort following his video-conference with US troops.

“She’s doing a tremendous disservice to the country. She’s not doing a good job,” he continued. “Some people think that she doesn’t know what she’s doing. … They had no evidence at all. They had no crime.”

Pelosi is holding up sending the articles of impeachment handed by the Home final Wednesday to the GOP-controlled Senate to make sure Majority Chief Mitch McConnell agrees to conduct a good trial.

Senate Minority Chief Chuck Schumer has requested McConnell to subpoena paperwork from the White Home and subpoena witnesses with direct information of Trump’s July telephone name with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to testify.

However Trump mentioned McConnell controls the method within the Senate the identical method Democrats had been in management within the Home.

“He has the right to do whatever he wants. He’s the head of the Senate,” the president mentioned. “People remember they treated us very unfairly. They didn’t give us due process, they didn’t give us a lawyer. They didn’t give us anything. Now they come to the Senate and they want everything.”

The president mentioned he has an ideal case and the Democrats don’t have any proof.

“Now they get to the Senate, and now we have the majority. And it’s up to Mitch McConnell. and we have the majority, and now they want McConnell to do wonderful things for them. He’s going to do what he wants to do,” Trump mentioned.

He additionally lashed out at Rep. Adam Schiff who was the purpose individual within the Home impeachment inquiry as chairman of the Home Intelligence Committee, referring to him as a “sick, corrupt politician.”

“Fortunately we have a president who was able to plow through all of the stuff that went on and that goes on,” Trump mentioned.