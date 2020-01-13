January 12, 2020 | 9:48pm

The Trump administration has reached out to North Korea in hopes of resuming denuclearization talks, a report stated.

Nationwide safety adviser Robert O’Brien instructed Axios that the administration “reached out to the North Koreans and let them know that we would like to continue the negotiations in Stockholm that were last undertaken in early October.”

“We’ve been letting them know, through various channels, that we would like to get those [negotiations] back on track and to implement Chairman Kim’s commitment to denuclearization,” O’Brien instructed the outlet.

Nuclear talks between the US and North Korea have stalled since a February 2019 assembly in Hanoi, Vietnam between Trump and Kim Jong Un.

On the summit within the Vietnamese capital ​— Trump and Kim’s second — the US tried to get North Korea to conform to denuclearize. Pyongyang argued for reduction from sanctions.

Since that summit, North Korea has resumed test-firing missiles.

In December, North Korea warned of sending the US a “Christmas gift,” interpreted by some as a potential long-range missile check.

The “gift” was by no means delivered and President Trump even made mild of the risk, joking that the current from North Korea might be a “beautiful vase.”

O’Brien instructed Axios that it was “an encouraging sign” that North Korea by no means despatched the reward.

“All we know is we were told we were going to get a Christmas gift and the Christmas gift didn’t come,” he stated.

“And so I think that was an encouraging sign. But, again, that doesn’t mean we won’t see some sort of test in the future.”