January 22, 2020 | 9:48am

President Trump stated “nobody” likes Hillary Clinton, turning the previous secretary of state’s feedback about Sen. Bernie Sanders towards her.

“When Hillary says nobody likes him, nobody likes her. That’s why she lost, nobody liked her,” the president informed Fox Enterprise Community in an interview from Switzerland the place he was attending the World Financial Discussion board.

“She had every advantage. She had this big machine behind her… and it wasn’t even close,” he continued. “She’s the one that people don’t like. If I had my choice in terms of personality, I might take him over her. But I probably would take neither.”

The previous Democratic presidential nominee in 2016 raised eyebrows when feedback surfaced of her discussing the unbiased senator from Vermont in an upcoming documentary movie.

“He was in Congress for years. He had one senator support him. Nobody likes him. Nobody wants to work with him,” Clinton stated within the movie, “Hillary,” debuting on the Sundance Movie Competition in March. “He got nothing done. He was a career politician. It’s all just baloney, and I feel so bad that people got sucked into it.”

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter wherein she confirmed these feedback, Clinton additionally sparked criticism when she deflected a query about whether or not she would endorse Sanders if he received the 2020 nomination.

“I’m not going to go there yet. We’re still in a very vigorous primary season,” she stated.

A number of hours after the interview was launched, Clinton went on Twitter to amend her remarks.

“I thought everyone wanted my authentic, unvarnished views!,” she posted late Tuesday. “But to be serious, the number one priority for our country and world is retiring Trump, and, as I always have, I will do whatever I can to support our nominee.”

Clinton has accused Sanders of wounding her 2016 marketing campaign towards Trump when he delayed throwing his assist behind her after she received the nomination.