January 18, 2020 | 10:59am

President Trump carried out a dramatic retelling of the US drone strike on Qassem Soleimani for prime GOP donors at a Mar-a-Lago fundraiser Friday night time.

In audio from the $10 million occasion, Trump defined that Soleimani was “saying bad things” about the US within the run-up to his focused killing.

“How much of this s–t do we have to listen to?” Trump requested, CNN reported Saturday.

Trump referred to as the Iranian basic, who was the pinnacle of its elite Quds Drive, a “noted terrorist” who “was supposed to be in his country” – not in Iraq, the place he was slain.

The president gave his friends a model of the minute-by-minute narration he heard from army officers in real-time throughout the Jan. three operation.

Qassem Soleimani ISNA/AFP by way of Getty Photographs

“They’re together sir,” Trump recounted. “Sir, they have two minutes and 11 seconds. No emotion. ‘2 minutes and 11 seconds to live, sir. They’re in the car, they’re in an armored vehicle. Sir, they have approximately one minute to live, sir. 30 seconds. 10, 9, 8 …’ ”

“Then all of a sudden, boom,” he mentioned. “‘They’re gone, sir. Cutting off.’ ”

“I said, where is this guy? That was the last I heard from him.”

However Trump didn’t give particulars of the “imminent threat” that administration officers mentioned triggered his resolution to kill Soleimani.