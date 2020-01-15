January 14, 2020 | 7:49pm

President Trump took a chew out of Apple on Tuesday for his or her refusal to “unlock phones used by killers, drug dealers, and other violent criminal elements.”

The president informed the tech large to “step up to the plate” and assist federal investigators sooner or later after the Legal professional Basic referred to as them out for not opening iPhones of the suspect in final month’s lethal capturing on the naval air station in Pensacola, Fla.

“We are helping Apple all of the time on TRADE and so many other issues, and yet they refuse to unlock phones used by killers, drug dealers and other violent criminal elements,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

“They will have to step up to the plate and help our great Country, NOW! MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN.”

Legal professional Basic William Barr on Monday stated that Apple had offered no “substantive assistance,” within the investigation into Saudi air drive member Lt. Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani, who killed three sailors and wounded eight others within the Florida naval base assault.

“This situation perfectly illustrates why it is critical that the public be able to get access to digital evidence,” stated Barr.

However Apple on Tuesday disputed Barr’s claims they stonewalled the probe, claiming as an alternative they gave federal authorities a number of gigabytes of knowledge — together with iCloud backups, account info and transactional knowledge.

However the firm indicated that it could not assist the feds get into Alshamrani’s two iPhones.

Justice Division officers stated they want entry to Alshamrani’s telephones to retrieve messages from encrypted apps like Sign or WhatsApp to find out whether or not he had acted alone or had accomplices on the Florida base.

The president’s criticism of Apple comes simply months after he toured one of many firms Texas manufacturing vegetation with CEO Tim Prepare dinner.

A day after the go to, Trump praised the corporate: ““They have it all – Money, Technology, Vision & Cook!”