January 13, 2020 | 10:08am

It seems that President Trump has seen not less than considered one of Mike Bloomberg’s onslaught of marketing campaign adverts permeating the airwaves.

The commander in chief despatched out a collection of tweets Monday morning calling the billionaire former mayor’s commercials “False Advertising” and disputing his claims about his administration’s healthcare insurance policies.

“Mini Mike Bloomberg is spending a lot of money on False Advertising. I was the person who saved Pre-Existing Conditions in your Healthcare, you have it now, while at the same time winning the fight to rid you of the expensive, unfair and very unpopular Individual Mandate,” Trump tweeted.

Trump went on so as to add that he’ll enhance healthcare additional if the GOP wins in courtroom and takes again the Home in 2020.

“….and, if Republicans win in court and take back the House of Representatives, your healthcare, that I have now brought to the best place in many years, will become the best ever, by far. I will always protect your Pre-Existing Conditions, the Dems will not!” his second tweet learn.

Bloomberg clapped again with a shorter message.

“@ us next time,” his wrote on Twitter, with the image referencing that Trump declined to hyperlink to Bloomberg’s account when speaking about him.

Mike Bloomberg REUTERS

Bloomberg has two adverts presently operating on TV that debate healthcare, each of which debuted in December.

The primary advert targets Trump’s plan to repeal Obamacare as medical health insurance deductibles soar and medical payments are “fueling an affordability crisis,” whereas highlighting Bloomberg’s proposal for common healthcare protection.

The second advert touts the ex-mayor’s accomplishment of reducing the variety of uninsured New Yorkers in half, whereas accusing Trump and Republicans of spending a decade attacking Obamacare.

It’s unclear which business President Trump was responding to.