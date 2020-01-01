December 31, 2019 | 10:54pm

President Trump stated Tuesday he needs peace — not warfare — with Iran within the new 12 months.

On the New Yr’s Eve bash at his Mar-a-Lago membership in Palm Seaside, Fla., the president was requested by reporters whether or not he foresees tensions with Tehran spiraling into battle.

“Do I want to? No. I want to have peace. I like peace,” Trump stated.

“And Iran should want to have peace more than anybody. So I don’t see that happening.”

Hours earlier, on Twitter, Trump had threatened that the Islamic Republic would pay a “BIG PRICE” for violent protests led by Iranian-backed militias on the US Embassy in Baghdad.

He then tweeted a want for Tehran to have a “Happy New Year!”

In the meantime, protection officers revealed that as many as four,000 US troops have been on standby for attainable deployment to Kuwait in response to the unrest.

With Put up wires