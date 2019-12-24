December 24, 2019 | 12:24pm

President Trump stated he hasn’t thought of pardoning Roger Stone however stated the Republican soiled trickster underwent “tough” remedy by the hands of federal prosecutors.

“Pardon him? Well, I haven’t thought of it,” Trump advised reporters Tuesday at his Mar-a-Lago Florida resort the place he’s spending the vacations. “I think it’s very tough what they did to Roger Stone compared to what they do to other people, on their side.”

Stone was convicted final month in federal court docket on seven counts, together with mendacity to Congress and witness tampering in an effort to impede an investigation into the hacking of the Democratic Nationwide Committee’s servers through the 2016 election.

Trump distanced himself from the longtime political operative.

“You know Roger Stone was not involved in my campaign in any way other than the very, very beginning before I think, long before I announced a little bit,” Trump stated.

Roger Stone REUTERS

The president went on to blast the Russian investigation as a “hoax” and in contrast Stone’s remedy by the feds with the conviction of his one-time nationwide safety adviser Michael Flynn, who pleaded responsible to mendacity to the FBI throughout particular counsel Robert Mueller’s probe.

“He got hit very hard as did General Flynn, as did a lot of other people who got hit very, very hard and now they’re finding out it was all a big hoax,” Trump stated. “They’re finding out it was a horrible thing. We were spied on, my campaign was spied on. And again, Roger Stone was not a part of it, the campaign.”

The president then referred to the report from the interior watchdog of the Justice Division that faulted the FBI for abusing federal surveillance procedures within the early days of the Russia probe on wiretapping Trump marketing campaign officers.

“These were dirty people, these were bad people, these were evil people and I hope that someday I’m going to consider it my greatest or one of my greatest achievements getting rid of them because we have no place in our country for people like that,” Trump stated.

Stone, 67, faces as much as 50 years in jail when he’s sentenced in February.