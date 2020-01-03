January three, 2020 | three:54pm

President Trump on Friday mentioned that Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani needed to be taken out to guard American lives — and that the US took motion to stop a warfare, not begin one.

“Soleimani was plotting imminent and sinister attacks on American diplomats and military personnel, but we caught him in the act and terminated him. Under my leadership, America’s policy is unambiguous to terrorists who harm or intend to harm any American. We will find you. We will eliminate you,” Trump advised reporters at Mar-a-Lago.

“We took action last night to stop a war. We did not take action to start a war.”

The commander-in-chief mentioned that Soleimani had plotted the rocket assault final weekend that killed an American contractor and wounded service members, in addition to the assault on the US Embassy in Baghdad that adopted.

“For years the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and its ruthless Quds force under Soleimani’s leadership has targeted, injured and murdered hundreds of American servicemen and civilians,” Trump asserted.

“The recent targets in Iraq including rocket strikes that killed an American and injured four American servicemen very badly as well as a violent assault on our Embassy in Baghdad.”

And he accused Soleimani of killing not solely Individuals however Iraqis and even his personal countrymen.

“Just recently Soleimani led the brutal repression of protesters in Iran, where more than 1,000 innocent civilians were tortured and killed by their own government,” he mentioned, referring to anti-government protesters.

Iranian basic Qassem Soleimani Abaca by way of ZUMA Press

Trump mentioned the Quds chief ought to have been eradicated lengthy earlier than he took workplace.

“What the United States did yesterday should have been done long ago. A lot of lives would have been saved,” he mentioned, including, “I have deep respect for the Iranian people. They are a remarkable people.”

He then praised the army and threatened Iran that others related to terror may be focused.

“The United States has the best military by far anywhere in the world. We have the best intelligence in the world. If Americans anywhere are threatened, we have all of those targets already fully identified, and I am ready and prepared to take whatever action is necessary, and that in particular refers to Iran.”

The president took no questions.