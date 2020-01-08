Trump Says Iran Appears To Be “Standing Down”, US Ready To Embrace Peace

Trump declares rapid ‘further punishing sanctions’ on Iran

Washington, United States:

US President Donald Trump mentioned Wednesday Iran seemed to be “standing down” after missile strikes on US troop bases in Iraq that resulted in no American or Iraqi deaths.

“All of our soldiers are safe and only minimal damage was sustained at our military bases. Our great American forces are prepared for anything,” he mentioned in an deal with to the nation from the White Home.

“Iran appears to be standing down, which is a good thing for all parties concerned and a very good thing for the world. No American or Iraqi lives were lost.”

Trump introduced the USA could be imposing “additional punishing sanctions” on Iran however made no point out of attainable retaliation to Tuesday’s missile assaults — seen by specialists as a measured first response by Iran to the killing of Normal Qasem Soleimani in an American drone strike.

