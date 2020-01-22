January 22, 2020 | 7:39am | Up to date January 22, 2020 | 7:41am

The US has the lethal coronavirus “totally under control,” President Trump stated Wednesday, a day after the primary case was detected within the nation.

Talking on the World Financial Discussion board in Davos, Switzerland, Trump disregarded fears of the mysterious, flu-like sickness that’s been spreading throughout Asia, sickening 440 individuals and killing 9.

“No, not at all,” Trump advised CNBC when requested if he was apprehensive the coronavirus may turn out to be a world pandemic. “We have it totally under control. It’s one person coming in from China, and we have it under control. It’s going to be just fine.”

A Washington state man coming back from a visit to the central Chinese language metropolis of Wuhan grew to become the primary confirmed case of coronavirus within the US, the US Facilities for Illness Management and Prevention introduced Tuesday.

Signs of the virus, which spreads from human-to-human contact, embody runny nostril, headache, cough, sore throat and fever however can result in lower-respiratory tract diseases, like pneumonia or bronchitis.

Trump praised well being officers for quarantining the sickened Washington man, who’s in his 30s, at Windfall Regional Medical Heart.

“We do have a plan and we think we’ve handled it very well,” the president stated in Davos, based on CBS Information reporter Mark Knoller. “We’re in very good shape and think China’s in very good shape also.”