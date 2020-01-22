Trump says US ready to ‘help’ in India-Pakistan Kashmir dispute

PM Modi can maintain Pakistan-sponsored terror, says US President Trump













President Donald Trump mentioned the USA was watching developments between India and Pakistan over Kashmir “very closely” and was ready to assist if crucial, however didn’t say how.

Talking forward of talks with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on the sidelines of the World Financial Discussion board, Trump mentioned commerce and borders had been each important factors for dialogue, whereas Khan mentioned that for him Afghanistan was the highest precedence.

“Trade is going to be of very, very paramount importance … and we’re working together on some borders, and we’re talking about Kashmir in relation to what is going on with Pakistan and India. And if we can help we certainly will be helping,” he mentioned.

US President Donald Trump gestures throughout a bilateral assembly with Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“We’ve been watching that and following it very, very closely,” he added.

Kashmir, which sits excessive within the Himalayas between India and Pakistan, has been in dispute between the nuclear-armed neighbours since they gained independence in 1947.

Tensions between the 2 have flared since August final yr, when India despatched troops to its aspect of Kashmir to quell unrest after it revoked the realm’s particular autonomous standing. As a result of India and Pakistan have fought two of three wars over Kashmir, any stand-off within the area is fraught with threat.

Indian safety personnel stands guard in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir.Reuters

Khan, a world cricketer earlier than turning to politics, mentioned that whereas relations with India had been essential, probably the most urgent concern was Afghanistan.

“The main issue, of course, is Afghanistan because it concerns the US and Pakistan,” he mentioned. “Both of us are interested in peace there and an orderly transition in Afghanistan with talks with the Taliban and the government.”

Khan is one in every of a minimum of three leaders Trump is scheduled to satisfy at Davos. The others embrace European Fee President Ursula von der Leyen and Iraqi President Barham Salih.