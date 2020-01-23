January 23, 2020 | 1:33am

President Trump stated Wednesday he plans to attend the annual anti-abortion “March for Life” on Friday — making him the primary sitting president participate within the demonstration.

Trump made the announcement in a tweet, writing “See you on Friday … Big Crowd!” in a message that included a video sponsored by the march.

The top of the march, Jeanne Mancini, stated organizers are thrilled to welcome the president.

“We are so excited for him to experience in person how passionate our marchers are about life and protecting the unborn,” stated Mancini.

In 2017, Vice President Mike Pence turned the best elected chief to attend the march, and addressed the huge crowds of anti-abortion demonstrators.

“Life is winning again in America,” Pence advised the demonstrators.

On Friday, Trump will attend weeks earlier than the Supreme Courtroom hears its first main abortion case for the reason that confirmations of Justice Kavanaugh and Justice Gorsuch.