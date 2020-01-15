Trump Sides Bernie Sanders In Tiff Over Prospect Of Female US President

Donald Trump, at a rally in Wisconsin, sided with the self-described democratic socialist.

Milwaukee:

U.S. President Donald Trump threw his help, welcome or not, behind Democratic presidential contender Bernie Sanders in his back-and-forth with rival Elizabeth Warren, saying he didn’t consider Sanders would counsel a lady couldn’t win the 2020 election.

Tensions between Warren and Sanders, two progressive U.S. senators who’re working for the Democratic nomination, have risen after a report that Sanders instructed Warren in 2018 that he didn’t consider a lady may beat Trump.

Warren confirmed the report late on Monday in an announcement, saying: “I thought a woman could win; he disagreed.”

Sanders has denied making such an announcement.

Trump, at a rally in Wisconsin on Tuesday, sided with the self-described democratic socialist.

“I don’t believe that Bernie said that. I really don’t. It’s not the kind of a thing he would say,” Trump stated, including that he didn’t know Sanders and didn’t like him.

Trump beat former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton within the 2016 White Home race.

Trump could have motive to favor Sanders within the Democratic main race. At rallies, his promise to forestall America from changing into a socialist nation at all times get loud applause. If Sanders have been to win the nomination, Trump would have the ability to make that argument a key and standard a part of his re-election pitch.

With the Democratic presidential candidates debating in Iowa on Tuesday evening, Trump’s rally in Milwaukee served as a type of counter-programming occasion.

Trump gained Wisconsin by some 23,000 votes in 2016, stunning Democrats, who’re pushing arduous to recapture the state in 2020 and staging their nominating conference right here in July.

Trump desires to maintain the state, and Republicans have put vital sources towards making that occur. Trump and Vice President Mike Pence are focusing explicit consideration on Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania of their quest to remain within the White Home.

(Aside from the headline, this story has not been edited by HEARALPUBLICIST workers and is printed from a syndicated feed.)