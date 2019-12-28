December 28, 2019 | 10:06am

President Trump waded into New York Metropolis’s homeless disaster with a Saturday tweet that expanded his requires federal intervention.

“California and New York must do something about their TREMENDOUS Homeless problems,” he wrote.

“If their Governors can’t handle the situation, which they should be able to do very easily, they must call and ‘politely’ ask for help. Would be so easy with competence!”

The tweet adopted Trump’s Thursday assaults on Home Speaker Nancy Pelosi and California Gov. Gavin Newsom — each Democrats — for the homelessness issues in San Francisco and different cities within the Golden State.

A Manhattan neighborhood group wrote to Trump on Friday begging him to take their aspect of their battle with Mayor de Blasio over a proposed homeless shelter of their neighborhood.

The Central Park South Civic Affiliation is holding a press convention Saturday to push the difficulty — however Metropolis Corridor has dismissed their issues.

“Communities across the country are confronting homelessness, and it’s people like Donald Trump who have exacerbated the issue,” de Blasio spokeswoman Freddi Goldstein mentioned.