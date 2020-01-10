January 10, 2020 | 11:45am

The Trump administration on Friday slapped new sanctions on Iran in retaliation for missile strikes on two bases that housed US troops — focusing on the Islamic Republic’s general financial system in addition to individuals who do enterprise with the nation’s metal and different industries.

“As previously announced by the president, we are announcing additional sanctions against the Iranian regime as a result of the attack on US and allied troops,” Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin stated on the White Home throughout a joint briefing with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

“First, the president is issuing an executive order authorizing the imposition of additional sanctions against any individual owning, operating, trading with or assisting sectors of the Iranian economy including construction, manufacturing, textiles and mining,” he continued.

“And let me be clear, these shall be each major and secondary sanctions. The [order] additionally permits us to designate different sectors sooner or later as Secretary Pompeo and me suppose is acceptable.

Mnuchin additionally introduced 17 sanctions towards Iran’s largest metal and iron producers.

“As a result of these actions, we will cut off billions of dollars of support to the Iranian regime and we will continue our enforcement of other entities. We are [also] taking action against eight senior Iranian officials who advanced the regime’s destabilizing activity and were involved in Tuesday’s ballistic missile strike,” he stated.

Pompeo stated the sanctions additionally focused shut associates of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the nation’s supreme chief.

“Our action also targets other senior leaders close to the ayatollah. They carried out his terrorist plots and destabilizing campaigns across the Middle East and around the world. they employed soldiers across the region’s battlefields, they trained militias in Iraq, Syria and elsewhere in the arts of domestic repression,” Pompeo stated.