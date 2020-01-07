January 7, 2020 | four:27pm

President Trump on Tuesday referred to as Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani “a monster” and mentioned the US was “totally prepared” for any retaliation from Iran over his killing in a US drone strike.

Requested in regards to the justification for the airstrike, the president talked about Soleimani’s previous assaults in opposition to Individuals in Iraq and Afghanistan.

“In our case it was retaliation. He was a monster. And he’s no longer a monster. He’s dead,” the commander in chief mentioned within the Oval Workplace throughout an look with the prime minister of Greece, Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

”I knew the previous, his previous, was horrible. He was a terrorist. He was so designated by President Obama. We saved quite a lot of lives by terminating his life. Quite a lot of lives saved. They had been planning one thing, and also you’re going to be listening to about it or at the very least varied folks in Congress are going to be listening to about it tomorrow,” he continued, with out providing particulars.

The president additionally mentioned he would obey the legislation when it got here to Iran’s cultural treasures, which he had earlier threatened to focus on — however sounded lower than enthused about that plan of action.

“They’re allowed to kill our people, they’re allowed to maim our people, they’re allowed to blow up everything that we have — and there’s nothing that stops them,” he mentioned.

“And we are, according to various laws, supposed to be very careful with their cultural heritage. And you know what, if that’s what the law is — I like to obey the law. But think of it — they kill our people. They blow up our people, then we have to be gentle with their cultural institutions? But I’m OK with it. It’s OK with me,” he continued.

The president additionally responded to studies that the Iraqi authorities needs US troops to go away the nation.

“At some point we want to get out but this isn’t the right point,” he mentioned, including that the US would should be reimbursed for the price of the US embassy in Baghdad and different bills associated to combating ISIS.

“We’ve spent tremendous amounts of money building airports, but we’ll work something out,” he mentioned.

And he added that he would solely impose sanctions on Iraq in the event that they didn’t deal with the US “with respect.”

Mitsotakis was joined by his spouse, Mareva Grabowski-Mitsotakis, a former Deutsche Financial institution govt and entrepreneur.

They met as college students at Harvard Enterprise College, the place each earned MBAs.