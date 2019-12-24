December 24, 2019 | four:40pm

President Donald Trump is seemingly a last-minute Christmas shopper.

The chief of the free world admitted on Tuesday he was “still working on a Christmas present” for First Woman Melania Trump, lower than 24 hours earlier than the vacation.

“There’s a little time left. Not too much, but a little time,” Trump mentioned throughout a video teleconference with members of the U.S. Armed Forces from his Mar-a-Lago membership in Palm Seashore on Christmas Eve morning.

The president did say that he’d picked out “a beautiful card” for his spouse of 14 years.

The commander in chief has a historical past of not being one of the best gift-giver.

When requested final April on “Fox and Friends” what he obtained his spouse for her birthday, Trump mentioned: “I better not get into that because I may get in trouble. Maybe I didn’t get her so much.”

He added that he’d been very busy and obtained her a card and flowers.

Earlier than profitable the White Home, Trump admitted that he’s “a bad-present person.”

First Woman Melania Trump attends the presentation of the White Home Christmas Tree. EPA

“Everyone gives me presents,” he instructed Web page Six in 2005, “and I never open them. I’m like a bad-present person.”

He reportedly doesn’t get any items from Melania, both.

“Melania says he’s next to impossible to buy for,” a supply near her instructed Hollywood Life final yr. “Often they don’t exchange gifts at all for Christmas.”