December 31, 2019 | 5:05pm

President Trump threatened Iran Tuesday, declaring that the Islamic Republic would pay a “BIG PRICE” for a violent protest on the US Embassy in Baghdad — earlier than wishing Tehran a “Happy New Year!”

“Iran will be held fully responsible for lives lost, or damage incurred, at any of our facilities. They will pay a very BIG PRICE! This is not a Warning, it is a Threat. Happy New Year!” the commander in chief tweeted Tuesday afternoon.

“The Anti-Benghazi!” he added, referring to the 2012 assault on the US Embassy in Libya by which 4 Individuals have been killed, together with Ambassador Chris Stevens.

Trump then touted the security of the embassy in Baghdad — the place earlier Tuesday, militiamen and their supporters stormed in to torch trailers, hurl rocks and paint anti-American slogans on partitions and buildings.

“The US Embassy in Iraq is, & has been for hours, SAFE! Many of our great Warfighters, together with the most lethal military equipment in the world, was immediately rushed to the site. Thank you to the President & Prime Minister of Iraq for their rapid response upon request,” he wrote.

The rioters have been protesting towards lethal US airstrikes towards an Iran-backed militia that can also be sanctioned by the Iraqi authorities.

Embassy guards responded with stun grenades and tear fuel, after the attackers entered and burned the safety publish on the entrance, however didn’t breach the principle constructing.

The US has now despatched in 100 Marines to bolster safety on the facility.

With Put up Wires