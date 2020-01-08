January eight, 2020 | 9:33am

President Trump will deal with Iran’s missile assaults on two bases in Iraq that home US troops at 11 a.m. Wednesday, the White Home introduced.

The president signaled late Tuesday that he would make a press release “tomorrow morning” after Iran launched dozens of rockets on the bases in Iraq.

“All is well! Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good! We have the most powerful and well equipped military anywhere in the world, by far! I will be making a statement tomorrow morning,” he mentioned on Twitter.